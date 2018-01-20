HAPPENING NOW: Road to Mount Lemmon closed due to adverse weather conditions

The Tucson Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide/suicide from Thursday, Jan. 18 on the south side.
The road to Mount Lemmon is closed off to the public due to adverse weather conditions and ice on the roads, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
No. 14 Arizona rallied from 10 points down in the second half to beat Stanford 73-71 in Palo Alto on Saturday. The Wildcats (6-1) are now in first place in the PAC-12.
Tucson Electric Power is reporting an outage affecting over 2,000 customers on Tucson's west side.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day because southern Arizona is expected to see low temperatures and rain later this week.
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
