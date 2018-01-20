HAPPENING NOW: Road to Mount Lemmon closed due to adverse weather conditions

The road to Mount Lemmon is closed off to the public due to adverse weather conditions and ice on the roads, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Residents and employees with chains are allowed access to the mountain.

You can check the status of road conditions by calling the Pima County Sherriff's Department Road Condition Hotline at (520) 547-7510.

We will have updates when they are available.

