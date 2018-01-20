Man succumbs to injuries in fatal vehicle collision 9 days after crash

The Tucson Police Department said a man died on Friday after succumbing to injuries from a vehicle collision on Jan. 10.

TPD said 83-year-old Robert Stace has died in the hospital after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a two vehicle collision on East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road on Jan. 10.

TPD investigators said Stace and another passenger of a gray 2009 Toyota Corolla were heading eastbound on Speedway intending to make a northbound turn onto Craycroft. As Stace made the turn, he was struck by the driver of a Gray 2004 Ford F-150 who was traveling westbound on Speedway. TPD said speed or possible impairments do not appear to be factors in this collision.

