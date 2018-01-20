Fort Huachuca braces for government shutdown

More than 2,600 Tucson Electric Power customers have their power back on Saturday evening. The majority of the customers had it returned before 5:00 p.m., with roughly 250 others seeing the restoration before 7:00 p.m.
More than 2,600 Tucson Electric Power customers have their power back on Saturday evening. The majority of the customers had it returned before 5:00 p.m., with roughly 250 others seeing the restoration before 7:00 p.m.
Fire and emergency services will continue at Fort Huachuca despite the federal government shutdown. Tweets from the official Twitter account on post continue to notify service members, families and civilians of the changes that will or won't happen because of the shutdown.
Fire and emergency services will continue at Fort Huachuca despite the federal government shutdown. Tweets from the official Twitter account on post continue to notify service members, families and civilians of the changes that will or won't happen because of the shutdown.
The Tucson Police Department said a man died on Friday after succumbing to injuries from a vehicle collision on Jan. 10.
The Tucson Police Department said a man died on Friday after succumbing to injuries from a vehicle collision on Jan. 10.
The road to Mount Lemmon is closed off to the public due to adverse weather conditions and ice on the roads, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The road to Mount Lemmon is closed off to the public due to adverse weather conditions and ice on the roads, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
No. 14 Arizona rallied from 10 points down in the second half to beat Stanford 73-71 in Palo Alto on Saturday. The Wildcats (6-1) are now in first place in the PAC-12.
No. 14 Arizona rallied from 10 points down in the second half to beat Stanford 73-71 in Palo Alto on Saturday. The Wildcats (6-1) are now in first place in the PAC-12.
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.