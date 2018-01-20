Fort Huachuca braces for government shutdown

The commissary is expected to be open through Wednesday, January 24 (Source: Fort Huachuca).

Fire and emergency services will continue at Fort Huachuca despite the federal government shutdown.

Tweets from the official Twitter account on post continue to notify service members, families and civilians of the changes to be expected and what will remain the same during the shutdown.

Security will remain a top priority, according to the tweet mentioning fire and emergency services.

Another mentioned all Army and Air Force Exchange Service stores will remain open during the shutdown.

On post, the Fort Huachuca commissary is expected to be closed by Thursday, according to a tweet Saturday evening. It stated that Sunday will be the last shipment of groceries until the shutdown is over.

The commissary is typically closed on Monday and supplies are expected to last through Wednesday, January 24, if Congress cannot reach a solution about the shutdown before then.

