WOMEN: PCC's big 3rd quarter sparks win

No. 3 Pima Community College put together a third quarter rally Saturday afternoon to defeat Arizona Western College 89-73 at the West Campus Gym.

The Aztecs (15-4, 9-2), trailing by 11 at the half, outscored the Matadors (13-6, 8-3) 30-13 in the quarter.

Freshman Jacqulynn Nakai (Coconino HS) went off as she scored a game-high 31 points.

Sophomore Izzy Spruit (Mesquite HS) scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half as she hit five 3-pointers.

The Aztecs head into the second half of their season on Wednesday when they host Tohono O’odham Community College.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at the West Campus Gymnasium.

