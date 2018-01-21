WOMEN: PCC's big 3rd quarter sparks win

The Aztecs rally from nine down at the half to beat the Matadors 89-74.
No. 14 Arizona rallied from 11 points down in the second half to beat the Cardinal and take sole possession of 1st place in the Pac-12.
Cholla product Abram Carrasco knocked down five of Pima's 14 three-pointers.
