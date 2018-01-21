MEN: Carrasco notches 28 points as Aztecs top AWC

No. 8 Pima Community College had to fend off a late rally Saturday from Arizona Western College to win 112-102.

The Aztecs (17-2, 9-2 in ACCAC) turned the game with an 11-nothing run in the second quarter.

Abram Carrasco (Cholla) finished with a game-high 28 points making 5-for-8 from three-point range. He also had nine assists.

Sophomore Ilunga Moise had another strong game as he finished with a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Keven Biggs (Cienega) scored 23 points.

The Matadors (12-7, 7-4) finished with six players in double-figures.

The Aztecs begin the second half of the season on Wednesday when they host Tohono O’odham Community College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

David Kelly contributed to this story.