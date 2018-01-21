MEN: Carrasco notches 28 points as Aztecs top AWC

No. 14 Arizona rallied from 11 points down in the second half to beat the Cardinal and take sole possession of 1st place in the Pac-12.
Cholla product Abram Carrasco knocked down five of Pima's 14 three-pointers.
The Arizona Wildcats grabbed their first conference win of the season tonight with a victory over Colorado by a score of 72-63 in McKale Center.
