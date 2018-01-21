Locals gather for different approach to Women's March

Tucsonans took a different approach to the annual Women's March in the Old Pueblo. As others walked, chanted, and held up signs around the country, locals gathered for a candlelight vigil.



At the event "A Trillion Acts of Love," attendees were given an opportunity to share how they hope to make a difference in their community during 2018.



One of events organizers, Sheli Weis told Tucson News Now, "A trillion acts of love spreading out across everyone filtering down through the cracks, making sure nobody is left behind."

Tucson candlelight vigil underway at Armory Park in place of #WomensMarch2018 this year. pic.twitter.com/OVivI8JNPq — Heather Janssen (@Heather_Janssen) January 21, 2018

Standing in front of a crowd, Harmony Johnson pledged to continue working with the American Cancer Society. She has struggled with cancer herself and hopes to channel her emotions towards the current administration in a different way.



"Turn that anger into positivity and that's actually when you make the change," Johnson said.



She was one of dozens in Armory Park at the Women's March on Tucson Saturday night hoping to make a change.



Several people brought donations for the Armory Senior Center from hygiene products to clothing.

Donations for the Armory Senior Center have also been collected at the event. Among these donations are hygiene products and clothes. pic.twitter.com/IhTK9IM2k6 — Heather Janssen (@Heather_Janssen) January 21, 2018



Organizers said their plan is to make "A Trillion Acts of Love" an organization helping the Tucson community year-round.

On Saturday, they were helping the Armory Senior Center but in the days following, they hope to help others too.

