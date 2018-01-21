Locals gather for different approach to Women's March

Tucsonans took a different approach to the annual Women's March in the Old Pueblo. As others walked, chanted, and held up signs around the country, locals gathered for a candlelight vigil.
The road to Mount Lemmon is closed off to the public due to adverse weather conditions and ice on the roads, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
No. 14 Arizona rallied from 11 points down in the second half to beat the Cardinal and take sole possession of 1st place in the Pac-12.
It’s an unusual site at Saguaro national Park East. There are several cars lined up along Freeman Street and the entrance gate to the park is closed and locked. All due to the government shutdown. The park is allowing visitors to hike or ride a bike on the trails.
More than 2,600 Tucson Electric Power customers have their power back on Saturday evening. The majority of the customers had it returned before 5:00 p.m., with roughly 250 others seeing the restoration before 7:00 p.m.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.
Melbourne police say the girl suffered serious puncture wounds all over her body. It happened Thursday afternoon inside of a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive.
