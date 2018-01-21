New claim filed against former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez - Tucson News Now

New claim filed against former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Jan. 2, a week after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.

A new claim has been filed against Rodriguez and the university as a whole.

On Sunday, Rodriguez released his official statement via his Twitter account about the most recent claim: 

Tucson News Now has reached out to the Arizona Board of Regents and the accuser's attorney for a copy of the claim.

The $8.5 million dollar claim alleges the university knew about Rodriguez's conduct and did nothing to stop it, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

The university, Rodriguez and his wife are all listed as defendants, according to the Daily Star's story. 

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING: Foles is heading to Super Bowl

    BREAKING: Foles is heading to Super Bowl

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-01-22 02:49:40 GMT
    Nick Foles played for the Arizona Wildcats from 2009-2011 (Photo courtesy: AP)Nick Foles played for the Arizona Wildcats from 2009-2011 (Photo courtesy: AP)

    Nick Foles ('11) is the first UA quarterback to lead an NFL team to the Super Bowl. 

    Nick Foles ('11) is the first UA quarterback to lead an NFL team to the Super Bowl. 

  • Former volleyball coach arrested for sexual contact with underage girl

    Former volleyball coach arrested for sexual contact with underage girl

    Sunday, January 21 2018 8:55 PM EST2018-01-22 01:55:48 GMT
    Forman faces felony charges (Source: Tucson Police Department).Forman faces felony charges (Source: Tucson Police Department).

    Police in Tucson arrested a former assistant volleyball coach for what they say was a sexual relationship with an underage girl. Officers started investigating Saturday, January 20, a potential relationship between 22-year-old Robert Forman II and a girl he met at Ironwood Ridge High School, according to a release from the department.

    Police in Tucson arrested a former assistant volleyball coach for what they say was a sexual relationship with an underage girl. Officers started investigating Saturday, January 20, a potential relationship between 22-year-old Robert Forman II and a girl he met at Ironwood Ridge High School, according to a release from the department.

  • New claim filed against former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez

    New claim filed against former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez

    Sunday, January 21 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-01-22 01:33:56 GMT

    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Jan. 2, a week after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.

    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Jan. 2, a week after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.

    •   
Powered by Frankly