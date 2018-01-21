New claim filed against former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez

The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Jan. 2, a week after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.

A new claim has been filed against Rodriguez and the university as a whole.

On Sunday, Rodriguez released his official statement via his Twitter account about the most recent claim:

My family and I are thankful for all of your continued support. We are responding with respect to the legal process. As you can imagine we are (more than) eager for the facts to come out because the truth is on our side. We are aware of the amended complaint. See below. ????RR pic.twitter.com/qqjTXRLatt — Rich Rodriguez (@RealCoachRod) January 21, 2018

Tucson News Now has reached out to the Arizona Board of Regents and the accuser's attorney for a copy of the claim.

The $8.5 million dollar claim alleges the university knew about Rodriguez's conduct and did nothing to stop it, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

The university, Rodriguez and his wife are all listed as defendants, according to the Daily Star's story.

