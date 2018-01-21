Amended claim filed against former UA coach Rich Rodriguez

The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Tuesday, Jan. 2. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Jan. 2, a week after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.

An amended claim by Rodriguez's former administrative assistant Melissa Wilhelmsen claims the former coach and his wife are guilty of slander, defamation and false light, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress

On Sunday, Rodriguez released his official statement via his Twitter account about the most recent claim:

My family and I are thankful for all of your continued support. We are responding with respect to the legal process. As you can imagine we are (more than) eager for the facts to come out because the truth is on our side. We are aware of the amended complaint. See below. ????RR pic.twitter.com/qqjTXRLatt — Rich Rodriguez (@RealCoachRod) January 21, 2018

The $8.5 million also claim alleges the university knew about Rodriguez's conduct and did nothing to stop it.

