Several escaped horses caused traffic to stall on Oracle Road

Nick Foles ('11) is the first UA quarterback to lead an NFL team to the Super Bowl.
Police in Tucson arrested a former assistant volleyball coach for what they say was a sexual relationship with an underage girl. Officers started investigating Saturday, January 20, a potential relationship between 22-year-old Robert Forman II and a girl he met at Ironwood Ridge High School, according to a release from the department.
The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Jan. 2, a week after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.
The road to Mount Lemmon is closed off to the public due to adverse weather conditions and ice on the roads, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Tucsonans took a different approach to the annual Women's March in the Old Pueblo. As others walked, chanted, and held up signs around the country, locals gathered for a candlelight vigil.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
University of Alabama's SGA president was arrested early Sunday morning by Tuscaloosa police on a DUI charge.
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.
