Several escaped horses caused traffic to stall on Oracle Road

Several horses got loose and went on a stroll down Oracle road on Sunday.

The Oro Valley Police Department said horses belonging to the stables at El Conquistador Resort got loose and headed South down Oracle road near Linda Vista.

The stroll caused brief traffic backup but OVPD officers were able to quickly corral the horses and return them safely back to the stables. 

There were no injuries or accidents. 

