Former volleyball coach arrested for sexual contact with underage girl

Police in Tucson arrested a former assistant volleyball coach for what they say was a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

Officers started investigating Saturday, January 20, into a potential relationship between 22-year-old Robert Forman II and a girl he met at Ironwood Ridge High School, according to a release from the department.

The release stated Forman met the girl when he was an assistant volleyball coach at the school.

Forman is charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the release.

The charges are felony offenses.

Shortly after the arrest was reported, Amphitheater Public Schools released from the following statement:

We were notified by the Tucson Police Department of the situation involving a former Ironwood Ridge High School volunteer assistant volleyball coach, Mr. Robert Forman II. Our immediate concern is for the well-being of our students and our commitment to ensure their safety. We take all reports of misconduct very seriously and encourage students to talk to a trusted adult regarding any concerns. We commend the Tucson Police Department for taking immediate action to investigate this incident. Mr. Forman is not an employee of Amphitheater Public Schools and he is no longer affiliated with the district.

The investigation is still open, according to the release. Anyone with information about the case or Forman should contact Tucson Police Department. Tips can be shared anonymously through 88-CRIME.

