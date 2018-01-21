BREAKING: Foles is heading to Super Bowl

Nick Foles became the first UA quarterback to lead an NFL team to the Super Bowl Sunday when his Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship game.
Foles (’11) threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns.
He ended his three-year Wildcat career with 10,011 yards and 67 touchdowns.
Foles and the Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 on February 4.
Our David Kelly will have highlights and reaction from Foles coming up on FOX 11 News at 9 and KOLD News 13 at 10.
