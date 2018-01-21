BREAKING: Foles is heading to Super Bowl

Nick Foles played for the Arizona Wildcats from 2009-2011 (Photo courtesy: AP)

Nick Foles became the first UA quarterback to lead an NFL team to the Super Bowl Sunday when his Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship game.

Foles (’11) threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

He ended his three-year Wildcat career with 10,011 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Foles and the Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 on February 4.

