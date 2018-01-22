Taurasi watches UA women fall to Utah

Utah went up 12 in the first quarter Sunday and did not look back as they knocked off Arizona 80-56 in McKale Center.

Megan Huff paced the Utes (14-5, 5-3) with 17 points.

The Wildcats (5-14, 1-7 Pac-12) were led by Marlee Kyles, Sam Thomas and Lucia Alonso in the scoring department, as Kyles finished with 15, Thomas scored 12 points and Alonso had 11.

The event was highlighted by WNBA power-couple Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor who were in attendance.

Taurasi, the starting point guard for the Phoenix Mercury, is a former teammate at Connecticut of Wildcats 1st-year assistant coach Morgan Valley.

The two won three NCAA Championship with the Huskies.

Arizona will hit the road again next weekend, this time to the Bay Area to face Cal (Friday at 8 p.m.) and Stanford (Sunday at 6 p.m.).

You can read more about Sunday’s loss at ArizonaWildcats.com.

Copyright 2018 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.