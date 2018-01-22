Don't assume government shutdown means national parks are off limits

Arizona officials have guaranteed the Grand Canyon National Park will remain in full operation if Congress fails to pass a budget and a government shutdown ensues.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said Friday, Jan. 19, that the state's top tourist attraction "will not close on our watch, period."

In southern Arizona, officials at Saguaro National Park are allowing visitors to hike the trails at their own risk, despite the closed gates.

Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak says the state parks and tourism agencies plan to provide up to $100,000 to ensure lodging, campgrounds and restaurants remain open.

The U.S. Interior Department says national parks and other public lands will remain as accessible as possible if a shutdown happens. That's a change from previous shutdowns, when most parks were closed and became high-profile symbols of dysfunction.

Arizona paid about $100,000 a day to keep the Grand Canyon open in 2013 but was eventually reimbursed by the federal government.

NPS officials say park roads, lookouts, trails and open-air memorials at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.

