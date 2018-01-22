Proposed bill would allow non-lethal weapons at public universities

It’s an unusual sight at Saguaro national Park East, several cars lined up along the road and the entrance gate locked.
The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Jan. 2, a week after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.
Rep. Travis Grantham, of Gilbert, said HB 2172 would give students more options to defend themselves while on campus.
The road to Mount Lemmon is closed off to the public due to adverse weather conditions and ice on the roads, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Nick Foles ('11) is the first UA quarterback to lead an NFL team to the Super Bowl.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation of the wiring, plumbing and heating. The project is revealing hidden treasures.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
