Blind hunter bags buck in southern Arizona

When Pete Trejo lost his eyesight in 2006, he had to learn how to complete simple daily tasks all over again.

With a detached retina in one eye, complications from diabetes in the other, Trejo went through rehabilitation for years.

He could read braille and walk with a cane, but Trejo missed his passion. He still couldn't hunt.

Trejo began researching online about blind hunters and what the Tucson native found encouraged him to reapply for a tag in 2013.

With his father by his side, Trejo tested out different methods to bag a buck.

Pete learned to hunt when he was little. He says he never worried about the shot. For him it was more about the time spent with family. For about 8 years he missed out on that

He said it was incredible to be hunting again, but Trejo didn't hit his target for almost four years.

