Blind hunter bags buck in southern Arizona

Pete Trejo could read braille and walk with a cane, but he missed his passion. He still couldn't hunt.
Pete Trejo could read braille and walk with a cane, but he missed his passion. He still couldn't hunt.
An Arizona woman gets a medical scare when what she thought was the flu turned out to be a flesh-eating disease.
An Arizona woman gets a medical scare when what she thought was the flu turned out to be a flesh-eating disease.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is set to call the Legislature into a special session to enact a law he hopes will cut opioid overdose deaths.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is set to call the Legislature into a special session to enact a law he hopes will cut opioid overdose deaths.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.