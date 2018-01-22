Noon Notebook: Butternut Squash Cannelloni - Culinary Dropout - Tucson News Now

Butternut Squash Cannelloni

Culinary Dropout

Ingredients

  • 7 pieces - Butternut squash cannelloni (3.5"X1")(18 grams each)
  • 2 fl oz - Beurre Monte
  • 1 fl oz - Pasta water
  • 1/4 tsp - Herb mix
  • 1 tsp - Olive oil blend
  • 1 tbsp - Smokes shallots
  • 1 tbs - Roasted sweet potatoes
  • 1 tbsp - Roasted mushrooms
  • 1 tbsp - Caramelized fennel
  • 2 tbsp - Brussel leaves (blanched)
  • 1 pinch - Kosher salt
  • 1 tsp - Parmesan Cheese

Procedures

  1. Drop pasta in boiling salted water, cook for 5-6 minutes until pasta is tender.
  2. Combine buerre monte, pasta water and herbs in saute pan - do not heat. Once pasta is cooked, add to sauce.
  3. Heat oil in a small saute pan, add shallots, potatoes, mushrooms, fennel and brussels. Warm through.
  4. Spoon half of the cannelloni on the bottom of a warm pasta bowl, top with half the vegetables. Spoon remaining pasta and vegetables on top then garnish with parmesan cheese.

