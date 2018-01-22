Noon Notebook: Butternut Squash Cannelloni - Culinary Dropout

Executive Chef Joe Godell of Culinary Dropout visited today to make Butternut Squash Cannelloni.
Solid Grindz Hawaiian Barbecue is located at 2207 S. Craycroft Road (Next to Davis-Monthan AFB)
Firehouse Subs have a new sub on the menu, Pub Steak Sub.
New Mexico Hatch Green Chile Chicken Posole Ingredients 1 2lbs pkg. BUENO® Posole 4 14oz cans chicken broth 4 quarts water 4 cups cooked shredded chicken meat 1 13oz BUENO® Hatch Autumn Roast® Green Chile 1 large onion ¼ cup butter unsalted pinch BUENO® Oregano 2 Tbsp. flour 2 tsp. flour 2 tsp. salt 1 tsp. BUENO® Ground Cumin pin...
Mussels Siciliano
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.
