Pima Co. Sheriff's Department searching for suspects in alcohol, cigarette theft

It took two suspect just two minutes to load two bags full of cigarettes and alcohol and run from the Circle K at 3065 South Kinney Road, and the Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating them.

The first suspect is described as Hispanic, in his late teens or early 20s with a medium height and build. Last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and carrying an Arizona Cardinals bag.

The second suspect is described as male, of an unknown age, medium height and build. Last seen wearing a bandana on his face, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and carrying a black bag.

According to a PCSD news release the incident was on Sunday, Nov. 19 before 1:30 a.m. as deputies responded to the west side Circle K for the report of a theft. Deputies learned that two males had entered the store, hopped over the counter and loaded the two bags full of cigarettes and alcohol. They ran from the store just a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who wish to submit an anonymous tip, can do so via text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

