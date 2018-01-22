ABOR faces gender discrimination collective action lawsuit, complaint says

A $2 million collective action lawsuit claiming gender discrimination was filed, according to the attorney, against the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) on Monday, Jan. 22.

The lawsuit claims an Honors College leader at the University of Arizona (UA) was paid "dramatically less" than male deans at the university.

The lawsuit, filed by Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP, was on behalf of long-serving Professor of Women's Studies and Honors College Dean Emerita Dr. Patricia MacCorquodale, as well as other similarly situated female deans on staff.

The complaint alleges that ABOR failed to adequately pay Dr. MacCorquodale during her tenure, relative to male deans at the university and to her male successors at the Honors College. Dr. MacCorquodale has been employed with the UA since 1978, according to the news release from her attorney.

"Despite the fact that Dr. MacCorquodale consistently complained about her unfairly low salary, neither the Provost nor the Regents did anything to address the disparity. Not only did the University drastically underpay Dean MacCorquodale, it added insult to injury by terminating her deanship in 2016, in retaliation for her ongoing advocacy for pay equal to that of male deans on the UA campus," said attorney David Sanford in a written statement.

We called Dr. MacCorquodale and requested an interview with the professor. She declined and referred us to her attorney.

The news release states that when the UA, "appointed Elliott Cheu as the interim Honors College dean after Dean MacCorquodale's termination, he was paid an annual salary more than $100,000 higher than Dr. MacCorquodale had been paid in her final year as dean." It alleges that Dr. MacCorquodale's permanent successor, Terry Hunt who was appointed in July 2017, is paid nearly $70,000 more annually despite having considerably less experience.

The complaint and news release specifically points a finger at Provost Andrew C. Comrie as perpetuating, "a culture that marginalizes, demeans, and undervalues women," they said.

When asked for a response to the allegations listed in the lawsuit, ABOR Director of Communications Julie Newberg said in a written statement, "We don't have comments on pending litigation."

The attorneys of Dr. MacCorquodale are seeking an injunction against ABOR, "to prevent further conduct violating Dr. MacCorquodale's rights and the rights of other collective class members."

They are also seeking an adjustment to the wage rates and benefits, along with back pay, front pay, and other damages for lost compensation to the professor and the others involved in the lawsuit, the news release stated. They are seeking a jury trial.

READ THE FEDERAL COMPLAINT HERE: https://sanfordheisler.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018-1-22-MacCorquodale-Complaint-FINAL.pdf

