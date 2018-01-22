ABOR faces gender discrimination collective action lawsuit, complaint says

A $2 million collective action lawsuit claiming gender discrimination was filed, according to the attorney, against the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) on Monday, Jan. 22. The lawsuit claims an Honors College leader at the University of Arizona (UA) was paid "dramatically less" than male deans at the university.
A $2 million collective action lawsuit claiming gender discrimination was filed, according to the attorney, against the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) on Monday, Jan. 22. The lawsuit claims an Honors College leader at the University of Arizona (UA) was paid "dramatically less" than male deans at the university.
Tucson's annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is officially underway. The Madagascar Mineral show opened its doors on the 19th and others will follow suit in the next week. This will be the biggest show event in its 70 years.
Tucson's annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is officially underway. The Madagascar Mineral show opened its doors on the 19th and others will follow suit in the next week. This will be the biggest show event in its 70 years.
Still looking for a unique Valentine's Day or any other occasion gift for your significant other? How about adopting an animal native to southern Arizona?
Still looking for a unique Valentine's Day or any other occasion gift for your significant other? How about adopting an animal native to southern Arizona?
According to a Tucson Police Department news release, 67-year-old Michael Hidalgo died on Sunday, Jan. 21 from injuries he received after a crash on Monday, Jan. 8.
According to a Tucson Police Department news release, 67-year-old Michael Hidalgo died on Sunday, Jan. 21 from injuries he received after a crash on Monday, Jan. 8.
Pete Trejo could read braille and walk with a cane, but he missed his passion. He still couldn't hunt.
Pete Trejo could read braille and walk with a cane, but he missed his passion. He still couldn't hunt.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.