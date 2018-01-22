Driver of truck dies from injuries nearly 2 weeks after crash

The Tucson Police Department is reporting the name of a man who died nearly two weeks after he was involved in a three car crash in midtown.

According to a TPD news release, 67-year-old Michael Hidalgo died on Sunday, Jan. 21 from injuries he received after a crash on Monday, Jan. 8.

The initial crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 8 at East 6th Street and North 4th Avenue involving three vehicles, including Hidalgo's.

TPD detectives learned the driver of 2002 red Ford F150, identified as Hidalgo, had been traveling eastbound on 6th Street and upon approaching the red light at North 4th Avenue, failed to stop. The red F-150 then hit a 2006 white Ford F150 that had been stopped at the light. It was this second F-150 that hit a 2000 Honda CRV that had also been stopped at the red light.

According to the TPD news release, it did not appear that speed was a factor in the crash, but the ongoing investigation references possible impairment of Hidalgo, who was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The drivers of the other two cars were not injured, according to the TPD release.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.