Unique Valentine's Day gift: Adopt a hummingbird, gray wolf, javelina, prairie dog or even a gila monster

Still looking for a unique Valentine's Day or any other occasion gift for your significant other? How about adopting an animal native to southern Arizona?
Thanks to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, you can do just that!
According to the AZSDM website you can adopt (symbolically of course, you can't take them home!) a hummingbird, a javelina, a Mexican gray wolf, a prairie dog or even a gila monster.
There are two packages - the basic at $35 and enhanced at $50. According to the website adoption fees help provide "the highest quality care" for these unique animals.
Interested - check it out here: http://www.desertmuseum.org/adoptions/
