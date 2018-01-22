Unique Valentine's Day gift: Adopt a hummingbird, gray wolf, jav - Tucson News Now

Unique Valentine's Day gift: Adopt a hummingbird, gray wolf, javelina, prairie dog or even a gila monster

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Arizona Sonora Desert Museum) (Source: Arizona Sonora Desert Museum)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Still looking for a unique Valentine's Day or any other occasion gift for your significant other?  How about adopting an animal native to southern Arizona?  

Thanks to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, you can do just that! 

According to the AZSDM website you can adopt (symbolically of course, you can't take them home!) a hummingbird, a javelina, a Mexican gray wolf, a prairie dog or even a gila monster.  

There are two packages - the basic at $35 and enhanced at $50.  According to the website adoption fees help provide "the highest quality care" for these unique animals. 

Interested - check it out here: http://www.desertmuseum.org/adoptions/

