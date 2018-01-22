Home Depot to hire 250 in Tucson

Home Depot is preparing for spring, the company’s busiest selling season, by hiring 250 associates in Tucson.

Applying for a job at the world’s largest home improvement retailer takes about 15 minutes on www.careers.homedepot.com, or job seekers can text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area (Message and data rates may apply.)

From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

All interested candidates must apply online.

Visit careers.homedepot.com

Select “Learn More”

Enter your desired location (CITY, STATE)

Click “Search Jobs”

Available positions vary by store. The Home Depot is an equal opportunity employer.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.