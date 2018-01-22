Tucson Premium Outlets weekly concert lineup for 2018

Tucson Premium Outlets is thrilled to announce the 2018 lineup for their popular concert series. A creative collaboration between Tucson Premium Outlets and the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, the family-friendly concerts bring opportunities for local musicians to showcase their talents to the community.

The free weekly performances will take place Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Mountain Court. Coupled with delicious food from the Food Court and over 70 stores offering extraordinary savings, the evenings provide the perfect outing for the whole family.

“Community is a cornerstone of our philosophy at Tucson Premium Outlets,” said Elyse Munger, Director of Marketing and Business Development, in a recent news release. “The concert series is a weekly event the whole family can enjoy, and we are proud to provide this regular opportunity to support local talent.”

PERFORMANCE LINEUP:

January 27 – People Who Could Fly (Pop) An indie pop band based in Phoenix, People Who Could Fly draws influence from acts such as Walk the Moon, the 1975, Cage the Elephant and Two Door Cinema Club. The group has performed with national acts including Rick Springfield, Howard Jones, Roger Clyne, Death Cab for Cutie, & Fitz and the Tantrums.

February 3 - Heart & Soul (Pop/Classic Rock) Praised for their wealth of musical versatility, the classic-rock duo serves up a timeless sound that is greater than the sum of its parts. Their repertoire includes a wide range of music ranging from current/top 40 music to funky soulful contemporary music to blues, rock and more.

February 10 – Sunday at Noon (Rock) A raucous 4-piece rock band hailing from Phoenix, Sunday at Noon writes and performs high energy, pure rock music with the goal of connecting with fans on a personal level. They draw inspiration from Led Zeppelin, Food Fighters and Queen of Stone Age, but their sound is a unique blend of youthful exuberance, impressive classic guitar riffs and richly expressive vocals.

February 17 – Little House of Funk (Funk, R&B and Blues) Little House of Funk welcomes you to their open-door groove-house reverberating with Sonoran Soul and deep-fried blues. Fronted by charismatic singer Connie "Mama" Brannock, they play a high-spirited blend of funky, groove-oriented R&B, Jazz, and Soul. Their shows have been called "WD-40 for the hips" and they will keep the dance floor full and the audience smiling.

February 24 – The Dust Devils (Bluegrass) Kick up your boots with Tucson's rising bluegrass favorites, The Dust Devils. Featuring the rich tenor vocals of David VanGelder and three-part harmony singing, The Dust Devils perform a mix of original music, driving bluegrass classics, and familiar songs from Merle Haggard, Billy Joe Shaver, and the Eagles.

March 3 - Heart & Soul (Pop/Soul) Praised for their wealth of musical versatility, the classic-rock duo serves up a timeless sound that is greater than the sum of its parts. Their repertoire includes a wide range of music ranging from current/top 40 music to funky soulful contemporary music to blues, rock and more.

March 10 – Good Question (Rock & Country) This classic rock, rhythm & blues, and country music cover band has a HOT beat! Favorites include hits from George Strait, the Rascals, Jimmy Buffet, the Allman Brothers, Robert Palmer, Tom Petty, the Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sam & Dave and more.

March 17 – Peter Dalton Ronstadt y Lost Tucsoneses (Folk/Roots/Americana) Peter Dalton Ronstadt Y Los Tucsonenses, led by multi-instrumentalist Peter Dalton Ronstadt, perform innovative original material combined with a fresh take on traditional Southwestern and Mexican folk songs to audiences young and seasoned discovering the treasure of roots music. This musical journey will take you from the past to the present steeped in the deep Americana vein, carrying forward a sound rooted in the Ronstadt legacy of Peter's aunt, Linda, his father, Michael, and great grandfather Federico Jose Maria Ronstadt. Featuring a talented cadre of performers on guitars, saxophone, banjo, and accordion, Peter Dalton Ronstadt fronts this dynamic group as a writer, interpreter of song, and post-modern American songster proudly from the Southwest.

March 24 – Split Decision (Classic Rock) Split Decision is a four-piece classic rock band. Featuring three-part harmony and the classic rock lineup of two guitars, bass, and drums, Split Decision plays all your favorites from Jim Morrison to Bob Marley, to Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones.

March 31 – The County Line (New Country) Based in Tucson and founded in 2014, The County Line are seven friends that love to make music and have fun while doing it. New country is their specialty, and their tunes get folks to kick up their boots and dance the night away.

April 7 - Heart & Soul (Pop/Soul) Praised for their wealth of musical versatility, the classic-rock duo serves up a timeless sound that is greater than the sum of its parts. Their repertoire includes a wide range of music ranging from current/top 40 music to funky soulful contemporary music to blues, rock and more.

April 14 – Vinyl Tap (Classic Rock) Vinyl Tap is a six-piece Classic Rock band featuring groovy renditions of timeless radio hits and masterful five-part harmony singing. Recreating the golden years of the vinyl record – the 1960's, '70s and '80s - Tucson's own Vinyl Tap plays all the favorites from bands like Steppenwolf, Eric Clapton, ZZ Top, Van Morrison Bad Company and more. Vinyl Tap will certainly have you singing and dancing along to all your favorite hits!

April 21 – What's The Big Idea (Jazz) Phoenix's funkiest jazz trio, What's The Big Idea plays a traditional jazz repertoire while bringing modern music from the likes of Radiohead and Pink Floyd into the jazz realm.

April 28 – Sunday at Noon (Rock) A raucous 4-piece rock band hailing from Phoenix, Sunday at Noon writes and performs high energy, pure rock music with the goal of connecting with fans on a personal level. They draw inspiration from Led Zeppelin, Food Fighters and Queen of Stone Age, but their sound is a unique blend of youthful exuberance, impressive classic guitar riffs and richly expressive vocals.

May 5 - Heart & Soul (Pop/Soul) Praised for their wealth of musical versatility, the classic-rock duo serves up a timeless sound that is greater than the sum of its parts. Their repertoire includes a wide range of music ranging from current/top 40 music to funky soulful contemporary music to blues, rock and more.

May 12 – People Who Could Fly (Pop) An indie pop band based in Phoenix, People Who Could Fly draws influence from acts such as Walk the Moon, the 1975, Cage the Elephant and Two Door Cinema Club. The group has performed with national acts including Rick Springfield, Howard Jones, Roger Clyne, Death Cab for Cutie, & Fitz and the Tantrums.

May 19 – Mason (Blues Rock) Mason is a Tucson-based blues rock group with a newly released album, 'Midnight Road'. Featuring the soulful vocals of Jacob Acosta, the modern retro style they've sculpted is reminiscent of rock music of the 60's, with Hendrix-like vocals, bracing guitar solos, Zeppelin-esque drums, and overdriven bass much like Muse or Royal Blood. The 10 original tracks on Midnight Road are all stripped down, short blasts of blue-collar blues, heavy on the rock with some contemporary flash. Vents magazine called their music a "superb reinvention of the genre's power and musicality".

May 26 – Little House Funk (Funk, R&B and Blues) Little House of Funk welcomes you to their open-door groove-house reverberating with Sonoran Soul and deep-fried blues. Fronted by charismatic singer Connie "Mama" Brannock, they play a high-spirited blend of funky, groove-oriented R&B, Jazz, and Soul. Their shows have been called "WD-40 for the hips" and they will keep the dance floor full and the audience smiling.

Concert schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.saaca.org for updates.

