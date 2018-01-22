Tucson firefighter receives $5,000 'Thank You' from California Casualty

$5,000 Choose Your Tools winner Max, Fire Captain at Tucson Fire Station #7 (center) with his Ladder 7 crew and California Casualty’s Jill Strandquist. (Source: California Casualty)

Firefighter Max Schoenberger will never have to borrow a tool again after being named the grand prize winner in California Casualty’s $5,000 “Choose Your Tools” Work Hard/Play Hard Sweepstakes. He is excited to begin making a list of the perfect selection of DeWALT tools to complete his collection.

Max, who serves at Tucson Fire Department Station 7, said, “This is the perfect prize. I love spending time in my shop and this is a gift that will last me a lifetime.”

An 11 year veteran of the Tucson Fire Department, Max added how nice it is to be appreciated for what he does. “Being a firefighter isn’t just running into burning buildings like you see on TV,” he said. “We respond to over 90,000, 911 calls a year and no matter if it’s a fire, hazard materials situation, or just someone who needs help, we are the ones who are there.”

The Work Hard/Play Hard contest is California Casualty’s thank you to the hard working men and women who put their lives on the line every day responding to auto crashes, fires and rescues.

“We know the pressure and stress first responders face every day,” said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. “This is our chance to show our appreciation and provide a useful and fun way to say thanks.”

“This contest was perfect and I appreciate California Casualty for understanding how hard firefighters work,” said Max.

California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to American heroes: firefighters/EMTs, law enforcement, educators and nurses – people who enhance their communities.

Another Work Hard/Play Hard Sweepstakes from California Casualty will be coming in late spring of 2018. First responders can learn more and get their opportunity to enter at www.policefiregiveaway.com.



To learn more about California Casualty please visit www.calcas.com or call 1-800-800-9410.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.