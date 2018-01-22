Sierra Vista conducts emergency home repairs, seeks new applicants

Robert Thompson, a carpenter with TRK Development LLC, installs a new hot water heater in Ruben Tolmie’s home last week. (Source: City of Sierra Vista)

Homeowner Ruben Tolmie (right) discusses the work being conducted in his Sierra Vista home with David Kamrowski, superintendent of TRK Development LLC, last week. (Source: City of Sierra Vista)

Several local homeowners are now seeing benefits from the City’s Emergency Repair Program and applications are still being accepted for new projects aiding low and moderate income homeowners.

Funded by Community Development Block Grant dollars, the program is open to owner-occupied Sierra Vista households that meet Department of Housing and Urban Development low and moderate income qualifications. Repairs provided under the program are limited to issues affecting habitability of the home such as: a lack of running water, electricity, or heating/cooling; leaking water lines, gas lines, or fixtures; or other deficiencies that pose an immediate safety risk. Accessibility modifications for the elderly or disabled are also eligible.

Sierra Vista homeowner Ruben Tolmie says he was thrilled when he learned his request for repairs met the program’s guidelines. The work conducted at his home included installing a new hot water heater and a new furnace, since the heating pump his family relied on would not work once the temperature dropped below about 60 degrees. Tolmie suffers from urticarial vasculitis and complex regional pain syndrome.

“With my disability, having the temperature fluctuate so much adds a lot more stress to my body,” Tolmie says.

Each household can receive a maximum of $7,500 in assistance and the program began with $60,000 authorized for the current fiscal year, ending June 30, 2018. There is $35,000 remaining in the program’s budget.

Applications are considered based on eligibility under the program and priority of the emergency repairs. Application forms are available at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “emergency repair program” or at City Hall.

For more information, call the Community Development Department at (520) 417-4413.

