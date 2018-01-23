Rural-Metro FD responds to fire at scrap metal yard

The nationwide Tamiflu shortage is still affecting those in Tucson sick with the flu and the medical professionals who treat them.
The fire was confined to a pile of scrap metal and did not get to any structures.
A $2 million collective action lawsuit claiming gender discrimination was filed, according to the attorney, against the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) on Monday, Jan. 22. The lawsuit claims an Honors College leader at the University of Arizona (UA) was paid "dramatically less" than male deans at the university.
Tucson's annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is officially underway. The Madagascar Mineral show opened its doors on the 19th and others will follow suit in the next week. This will be the biggest show event in its 70 years.
Still looking for a unique Valentine's Day or any other occasion gift for your significant other? How about adopting an animal native to southern Arizona?
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.
