Rural-Metro FD responds to fire at scrap metal yard

Firefighters from the Rural-Metro Fire Department were dispatched to a fire at a south-side scrap metal yard on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

According to a department spokesman, the fire at Tucson Scrap Metal, 3119 E. Pennsylvania Street, took 15 minutes to get under control.

The fire was confined to a pile of scrap metal and did not get to any structures.

No injuries were reported.

