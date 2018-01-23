HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum looking for missing Harris hawk

The American Red Cross has reissued an urgent call for blood and platelet donors after winter weather and seasonal flu has contributed to a spike in canceled donations.
The American Red Cross has reissued an urgent call for blood and platelet donors after winter weather and seasonal flu has contributed to a spike in canceled donations.
Archibald is 105 pounds of love. He is a 5-year-old sweetheart looking for a loving home.
Archibald is 105 pounds of love. He is a 5-year-old sweetheart looking for a loving home.
The University of Arizona officially fired assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson on Jan. 11, two months after he was indicted in connection with a national bribery scandal.
The University of Arizona officially fired assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson on Jan. 11, two months after he was indicted in connection with a national bribery scandal.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is searching for one of its Harris hawks after it flew away from the facility.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is searching for one of its Harris hawks after it flew away from the facility.
The nationwide Tamiflu shortage is still affecting those in Tucson sick with the flu and the medical professionals who treat them.
The nationwide Tamiflu shortage is still affecting those in Tucson sick with the flu and the medical professionals who treat them.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
Officials say five people are presumed dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma oil rig Monday, and that efforts are underway to recover their bodies at the site.
Officials say five people are presumed dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma oil rig Monday, and that efforts are underway to recover their bodies at the site.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim of a 15-year-old shooting.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim of a 15-year-old shooting.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.