HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum looking for missing Harris hawk

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is asking for help to find a Harris hawk that flew away after a demonstration.

The museum said the hawk's tracker fell off when it left the facility on Tucson's west side.

"He has gone for a day trip a few times to socialize with local wild Harris hawks but has now been gone for a couple days," the museum said in a Facebook post.

The hawk, which was born in captivity, is used to people.

"He is unafraid of people so we think he may seek out people nearby," the museum said. "He may choose to hang around people or vocalize at them."

If you see the hawk, please contact the museum at 520-883-2702 or email info@desertmuseum.org.

