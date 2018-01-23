UA fires assistant basketball coach Book Richardson

The University of Arizona has fired assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson.

Richardson was terminated with cause on Jan. 11, two months after he indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a national bribery scandal.

READ MORE: UA assistant Richardson indicted by grand jury I Lawyers for UA assistant coach send appeal I UA assistant coach posts $100,000 bond, faces November hearing I Coach Miller talks basketball not investigation I Wildcats coach Miller breaks silence following arrest of assistant in bribery scandal I UA assistant basketball coach suspended, charged in bribery scheme

Richardson was one of 10 men arrested across the county in September 2017 in a crackdown on the corrupting role of money in college basketball. The men were charged Sept. 26 with using bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents, financial advisers, even tailors.

Richardson is facing charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes by an agent of a federally funded organization, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and travel act conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Richardson was paid a total of $20,000 in bribes, some of which he kept for himself and some of which he gave to at least one high school athlete to get him to play for Arizona.

According to the FBI, Richardson received $5,000 on June 20, 2017 while in Manhattan, N.Y. , and $15,000 one month later while in New Jersey.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.