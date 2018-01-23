UA fires assistant basketball coach Book Richardson

The University of Arizona officially fired assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson on Jan. 11, two months after he was indicted in connection with a national bribery scandal.
Nick Foles ('11) is the first UA quarterback to lead an NFL team to the Super Bowl.
Utah went up 12 in the first quarter Sunday and did not look back as they knocked off the Arizona by 24 in McKale Center.
No. 14 Arizona rallied from 11 points down in the second half to beat the Cardinal and take sole possession of 1st place in the Pac-12.
The Arizona Wildcats grabbed their first conference win of the season tonight with a victory over Colorado by a score of 72-63 in McKale Center.
