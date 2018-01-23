Tuesday's Tail: Meet Archibald

Archibald is 105 pounds of love. He is a 5-year-old sweetheart looking for a loving home.
Archibald is 105 pounds of love. He is a 5-year-old sweetheart looking for a loving home.
This dog is 'lucky' to be alive after border agents found him wandering with a bullet in his jaw in southern Arizona
This dog is 'lucky' to be alive after border agents found him wandering with a bullet in his jaw in southern Arizona
A Michigan couple is fighting to keep four potbelly pigs in their home. City officials say the 150-pound pigs are livestock and not allowed in city limits, but the couple is arguing their case in court, saying their pigs are much more than just livestock.
A Michigan couple is fighting to keep four potbelly pigs in their home. City officials say the 150-pound pigs are livestock and not allowed in city limits, but the couple is arguing their case in court, saying their pigs are much more than just livestock.
The public should call 623-236-7201 as soon as they witness strange wildlife behavior, and avoid contact.
The public should call 623-236-7201 as soon as they witness strange wildlife behavior, and avoid contact.
Pima Animal Care Center was at the scene assisting with the animals, several of which are in bad shape.
Pima Animal Care Center was at the scene assisting with the animals, several of which are in bad shape.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
Officials say five people are presumed dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma oil rig Monday, and that efforts are underway to recover their bodies at the site.
Officials say five people are presumed dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma oil rig Monday, and that efforts are underway to recover their bodies at the site.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim of a 15-year-old shooting.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim of a 15-year-old shooting.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.