Tuesday's Tail: Meet Archibald

Meet Archibald, Tuesday's Tail for Jan. 23.

Archibald is 105 pounds of love. He is a 5-year-old sweetheart looking for a loving home.

His adoption fee has been waived, so only the $18 license fee is required.

Pima Animal Care Center is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. For more information on PACC, click here.

Whoever adopts our animals in Tuesday's Tail will get a free bath and brush from Wags My Tail at Ina and Shannon.

