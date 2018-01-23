Red Cross issues urgent need for blood, platelet donations

Ongoing severe winter weather has more than doubled the number of canceled American Red Cross blood drives and the resulting blood and platelet donation shortfall since earlier this month.

The American Red Cross considers the situation critical and has reissued an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.



More than 550 blood drives have been forced to cancel due to winter weather in January, causing over 16,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected through last week.

"Blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in," said Clifford Numark, senior vice president of Red Cross Blood Services. "Donors are critically needed to restock the shelves for patients in their community as well as areas where donors are unable to give due to inclement weather."

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Below is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in southern Arizona through Thursday, Feb. 15.

Pima County

Green Valley

Tuesday, Jan. 30: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Green Valley Hospital, 4455 S. I-19 Frontage Road

Marana

Friday, Feb. 2: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Trico Electric Cooperative Inc., 8600 W Tangerine Road

Oro Valley

Wednesday, Jan. 31: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Canyon Del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia

Sahuarita

Saturday, Feb. 10: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rancho Sahuarita, 15455 S. Camino Lago Azul

South Tucson

Saturday, Feb. 10: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Estates Recreation Center, 5900 W. Western Way Circle

Tucson

Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center

7325 N La Cholla Blvd., Ste 207

Mondays: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesdays: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Wednesdays: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Fridays: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sundays: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.

Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson

7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

Mondays: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesdays: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursdays: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fridays: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sundays: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

1/24/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave

1/25/2018: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., University of Arizona Poetry Center Behind UA Development Program, 1524 E Helen Street.

1/25/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, 3601 S. 6th Ave

1/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., La Galeria, 2800 E. Ajo Way

1/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sabino Springs Homeowners Association, 9777 E. Sabino Greens Dr.

1/28/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E Pima

1/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Rd

1/29/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Tucson City Hall, 255 W. Alameda St.

1/29/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Rd.

1/30/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., UA College of Public Health, 1295 N Martin Ave

1/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., IBM Building, 9000 S Rita Road

1/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Captioncall, LLC, 5431 E. Williams Blvd., Suite 101B

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Valley Animal Hospital, 4984 E. 22nd St.

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carrington College, 201 N Bonita Ave

1/31/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Tucson Headquarters, 3470 E. Universal Way

1/31/2018: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove Rd.

2/1/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., University of Arizona Campus Health, 1224 E. Lowell St.

2/1/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., US Federal Court House, 405 W.Congress

2/1/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tucson Intl Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd

2/1/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Texas Instruments, 5411 E. Williams Blvd.

2/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., OMNI International: Mike Hyre Team, Community Center, 5825 S. Metropolitan Drive

2/3/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Far Horizons Village, 555 N. Pantano Rd

2/3/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ward 6 Council Office, 3202 East 1st St.

2/4/2018: 12 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., BJ's Brewhouse, 5510 E. Broadway

2/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., New Hope UMC Tucson/Santa Clara United Methodist Church, 6740 S. Santa Clara Ave.

2/5/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Casino Del Sol, 5655 W Valencia Road

2/5/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., LOHSE FAMILY YMCA, 60 W. Alameda Street

2/7/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., UA Kappa Alpha Order, 906 North 1st Ave.

2/7/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Thomas W Keating Bio5, 1657 E. Helen Street, Thomas W. Keating Bioresearch Building

2/8/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University of Arizona Park Student Union, 615 N Park Ave

2/8/2018: 7 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Tucson Electric Power Company, 88 E Broadway

2/9/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., College Town Tucson, 1300 E Fort Lowell Rd

2/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gallegos Primary School, 6200 Hemisphere Place

2/11/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 North Oracle Road

2/11/2018: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Odilias Catholic Community, 7570 N. Paseo Del Norte

2/11/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kay F. Read Blood Drive, 7600 E. Broadway Blvd.

2/12/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road

2/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Institute Of Religion, 1333 E. 2nd St.

2/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Simpleview Inc., 7458 N. La Cholla Blvd.

2/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Golder Ranch Fire District, 1175 W Magee Rd

2/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Avenue

2/15/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hilton El Conquistador Tucson, 10000 N. Oracle Road

2/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., Sun City Oro Valley Activity Center, 1495 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.

Vail

2/11/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Rita in the Desert Church, 13260 E. Colossal Cave Place

Santa Cruz County

Patagonia

Saturday, Jan. 27: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Patagonia Community Church, 387 McKeown

Rio Rico

Friday, Jan. 26: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coatimundi Middle School, 490 Avenida Coatimundi

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit redcross.org/driver.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

