Water main break closes Sarnoff, Wildcat Drive south of Golf Links

A water main break has closed Sarnoff and Wildcat Drive, south of Golf Links Road on the east side, according to Tucson Water.

There are 29 customers without water and a bottled water station has been set up on Sarnoff and Wildcat for the neighborhood.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

Water main break: Sarnoff & Wildcat Dr, intersection closed (south of Golf Links Rd); please find way around and drive safely; message boards on Golf Links & on Sarnoff; estimate multi-day repair due to compromise of pavement pic.twitter.com/HcDMvPxTPO — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) January 23, 2018

According to Tucson Water the area could be closed for several days as the water main break has compromised the pavement.

