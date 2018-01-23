Water main break closes Sarnoff, Wildcat Drive south of Golf Lin - Tucson News Now

Water main break closes Sarnoff, Wildcat Drive south of Golf Links

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Tucson Water) (Source: Tucson Water)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A water main break has closed Sarnoff and Wildcat Drive, south of Golf Links Road on the east side, according to Tucson Water. 

There are 29 customers without water and a bottled water station has been set up on Sarnoff and Wildcat for the neighborhood.  

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.  

According to Tucson Water the area could be closed for several days as the water main break has compromised the pavement. 

