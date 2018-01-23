Water main break closes Sarnoff, Wildcat Drive south of Golf Links

The basketball team from Mountain View High School competed in last year's state games. Senior Raymond Brennan said it wasn't their wins that earned them an invitation. Their sportsmanship stood out among all the other teams.
Sahuarita police officers arrived and learned that three men had entered the store and took a television set, the three were seen leaving the store and headed south in a tan Chevy truck, according to a SPD news release.
In conjunction with Pima County, the current owner of the site, Rio Nuevo had issued a public RFP for development of the parking lot on the north side of Broadway, between Scott and Sixth Avenue, on the modern streetcar line.
A $2 million collective action lawsuit claiming gender discrimination was filed, according to the attorney, against the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) on Monday, Jan. 22. The lawsuit claims an Honors College leader at the University of Arizona (UA) was paid "dramatically less" than male deans at the university.
There are 29 customers without water and a bottled water station has been set up on Sarnoff and Wildcat for the neighborhood. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.
Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released information about a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
