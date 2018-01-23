THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Government shutdown

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Ever heard of the phrase "kicking the can down the road?"

Essentially, it means to delay doing something that really needs to get done. Sort of like what our lawmakers just did.

After a three-day shutdown, the federal government is back at work. But ONLY BECAUSE once again, our lawmakers have passed a temporary solution and kicked the can ie: difficult issues including DACA, down the road.

I don’t know about you, but for me this is part of a disappointing trend.

Every second grade civics lesson teaches us that we elect our lawmakers to make the tough decisions in a timely manner. But that’s not happening.

Think about it: we could have solved so many immigration problems YEARS ago, if our lawmakers would have just been willing to put politics and elections aside and face the issues head on.

You deserve better.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.