Sahuarita police arrest shoplifting suspects

The Sahuarita Police Department responded to the report of a theft from the Walmart at 18680 South Nogales Highway on Monday, Jan. 22.

Officers arrived and learned that three men had entered the store and took a television set, the three were seen leaving the store and headed south in a tan Chevy truck, according to a SPD news release.

Three suspects, identified as Ramiro Corella, Orlando Pacheco, and Fable Fierro were caught and arrested by SPD after the truck was stopped at Pima Mine Road and Interstate 19, within 10 minutes of officers broadcasting an 'attempt to locate'. According to the SPD news release the stolen property was visible in the truck's cargo area.

Corella, Pacheco, and Fierro have been booked into the Pima County Jail and face the following charge shoplifting of items greater than $1,000. Fierro also faces an additional charge for misdemeanor warrant out of the Tucson Police Department, while Corella has been charged with weapons misconduct. According to the release, a firearm with the serial number removed was found inside the vehicle.

The items taken were a 55-inch Samsung television, a Samsung Sound Bar Listening speaker, a Bluetooth Portable speaker and television wall mount - the items were worth an estimated $1,259.35 and were returned to the Nogales Highway Walmart.

