Giffords issues statement following school shooting in Kentucky

Former congresswoman Gabby Giffords issued a news release Tuesday, hours after a fatal school shooting in Kentucky.

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky. The victims were 15-year-old Preston Cope and 15-year-old Bailey Holt.

The shooter was a 15-year-old male student at the school. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said 14 others received gunshot wounds and 5 other students received non-gunshot related injuries.

Giffords, the co-founder of the gun violence prevention organization Giffords, issued the statement.

“Our nation’s schools should be some of the safest spaces in our communities. Why do we keep allowing this terror to happen? We know how to solve this problem. Congress can protect our kids in their classrooms, in the cafeteria, and on the playground – but to do that they must strengthen our gun laws. “It’s horrifying that we can no longer call school shootings ‘unimaginable’ because the reality is they happen with alarming frequency. The devastating news about the shooting in Kentucky this morning is the latest example, but just yesterday, while the nation’s attention was focused on the government shutdown, school shootings were also reported in Texas and Louisiana. Our nation has experienced 13 mass shootings already this year, and it’s only January. We will never accept these horrific acts of violence as routine. We must continue standing together and demanding that our leaders not only acknowledge this devastating problem but take long overdue action to keep our children safe. My heart is with the victims of this terrible tragedy, their families, and the first responders.”

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.