Pima County Consolidated Justice Court holding Warrant Resolution Night Court

Justice Court staff will be available to assist from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., while City Court staff will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following Tuesday nights at 240 North Stone Avenue, 85701:

February 27, 2018

March 27, 2018

Night Court participants will be able to:

Quash Your Warrant

Create An Affordable Payment Plan

Reinstate Your Driver’s License

Schedule A New Court Date

To see if you have a warrant with Pima County Justice Court please call 724-3171.

NOTE: Warrant Resolution Court attendees are advised to bring a valid government issued photo ID.

There will also be a Saturday event at the following date and time:

March 3 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court at 240 North Stone Avenue.

Warrant Resolution Court Combined Flyer Spanish by Tucson News Now on Scribd

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.