Tucson man gets probation in prostitution house case

The man accused of running a house of prostitution at a massage parlor on Tucson's northwest side has been sentenced to probation.

Charles Krause and Wenjuan Krause were arrested in May 2016 on charges of money laundering, receiving earnings of a prostitute and running a house of prostitution.

According to a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman, Charles Krause pleaded guilty to felony solicitation to commit money laundering and received two years probation. The case against Wenjuan Krause was dismissed.

The Tucson Police Department said the Krause operated Tui-Na Massage, 2840 West Ina Road.

The TPD said its investigation revealed "multiple women were working at that location and were performing sexual acts for money."

