MUSD teacher nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year Award

DeGrazia Elementary second grade teacher, Aimee Katz, has been nominated for the 2017-2018 national LifeChanger of the Year award. Katz is one of two teachers nominated in southern Arizona.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, the national LifeChanger of the Year program recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 public and private school educators and employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Each school year, the LifeChanger of the Year program receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For 2017-2018, there will be a total of 17 individual LifeChanger of the Year awards. The awards structure is as follows:

1 National Grand Prize Winner

4 Grand Prize Finalists

10 LifeChanger Award Winners

1 Spirit Award Winner

1 Spotlight Award Winner

Each winner will receive a cash award that is split between the individual winner and their school. The national Grand Prize award is $10,000. Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. The top five winners will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in Bermuda. Winners will be announced in Spring 2018.

Winners will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be school district employees. Award winners are selected based on the following criteria:

A proven ability to make a beneficial difference in the lives of students An ability to positively add to the development of the school's atmosphere Is involved in leadership activities at the school and/or community level A demonstrative record of excellent performance at the professional level A commitment to producing a nurturing atmosphere Adherence to high moral and ethical standards

To view Aimee Katz LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, visit http://app.lifechangeroftheyear.com/nomination_detail.cfm?NominationID=1507&NominationYear=2017&SchoolState=AZ.

