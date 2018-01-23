Council passes new hands free ordinance, making it a primary offense

By a vote of 4 to 1 the City Council voted to approve the new hands free ordinance, making it a primary offense.

The new ordinance would go into effect on Feb. 1, there will be a 30-day grace period where drivers who are pulled over will only receive a warning. After that drivers who violate the ordinance will be ticketed.

The fee structure follows that of Oro Valley and are for a non-accident situation: $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second, and $200 for every offense after that.

Council member Regina Romero was the only 'no' vote, citing concerns about racial bias in traffic stops related to distracted driving.

