Council passes new hands free ordinance, making it a primary offense

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 in the Ina Road area.
The new ordinance would go into effect on Feb. 1, there will be a 30-day grace period where drivers who are pulled over will only receive a warning. After that drivers who violate the ordinance will be ticketed.
Following a record number of pedestrian deaths in 2017, the city is planning to add another 13 HAWK lights scattered around Tucson.
A news release from the Northwest Fire District said a passenger car and two tractor-trailers were involved. The driver of the car and one of the truck drivers were not injured. The driver of the second truck was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at least one person was ejected from one of the two cars involved in the crash at the intersection of State Routes 77 and 79.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.
A Kings Mountain resident is currently recovering in the hospital after surviving a horrific incident on I-85 in Gaston County last Thursday night. Patrick Rowland said he was riding in a car with his wife and a few other people around 1120 p.m. when he nearly lost his life.
Heavy police presence and emergency personnel have surrounded the area of a local business in South Carolina. Police could be seen in the parking lot of The Peach Stand in York County Tuesday afternoon.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
