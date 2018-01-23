UPDATE: Eastbound I-10 closure now begins at Twin Peaks after fa - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: Eastbound I-10 closure now begins at Twin Peaks after fatal crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 in the Ina Road area. 

Eastbound lanes of I-10 are now closed beginning at the Twin Peaks Road exit, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should avoid the area, leaving the interstate before Cortaro, and using an alternate route if possible. No word on when the lanes will be reopened. 

