UPDATE: Eastbound I-10 closure now begins at Twin Peaks after fatal crash

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 in the Ina Road area.

Eastbound lanes of I-10 are now closed beginning at the Twin Peaks Road exit, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Update! The closure in #Tucson is now at Twin Peaks Road. I-10 EB CLOSED at Twin Peaks Road. pic.twitter.com/fKtn5QbqV8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 24, 2018

Drivers should avoid the area, leaving the interstate before Cortaro, and using an alternate route if possible. No word on when the lanes will be reopened.

Accident on EB I-10 at Ina (in construction zone) has closed at least two lanes. Traffic very congested. Avoid the area. More details to come as available — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) January 24, 2018

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

