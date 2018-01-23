UPDATE: Tucson pedestrian killed while trying to cross I-10 near - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Tucson pedestrian killed while trying to cross I-10 near Ina Road

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
A Tucson pedestrian was killed Tuesday, Jan. 23 while trying to cross Interstate 10 in the construction zone near Ina Road.

Arizona DPS said Darius N. Rogers, 19, was hit by several vehicles around 7 p.m. 

The eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed until about 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

