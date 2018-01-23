UPDATE: Tucson pedestrian killed while trying to cross I-10 near Ina Road

A Tucson pedestrian was killed Tuesday, Jan. 23 while trying to cross Interstate 10 in the construction zone near Ina Road.

Arizona DPS said Darius N. Rogers, 19, was hit by several vehicles around 7 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed until about 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

