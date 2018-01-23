Post-government shutdown, absent DACA deal worries Dreamers

It has been an emotional roller coaster for Maurice Goldman - one he's been riding with his clients. "We were hoping that Congress and the Senate would get a resolution through. Yet again, here we are.
After a three-day shutdown, the federal government is back at work. But ONLY BECAUSE once again, our lawmakers have passed a temporary solution and kicked the can ie: difficult issues including DACA, down the road.
In conjunction with Pima County, the current owner of the site, Rio Nuevo had issued a public RFP for development of the parking lot on the north side of Broadway, between Scott and Sixth Avenue, on the modern streetcar line.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 in the Ina Road area.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is searching for one of its Harris's hawks after it flew away from the facility.
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
Shelby County narcotics investigators along with several other organizations seized nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl in Pelham and Alabaster.
Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released information about a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.
Heavy police presence and emergency personnel have surrounded the area of a local business in South Carolina. Police could be seen in the parking lot of The Peach Stand in York County Tuesday afternoon.
