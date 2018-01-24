Rincon HS to see extra security, but threat deemed not credible

According to the Tucson Unified School District, the threat was deemed not credible, but there will be extra security around the shared campus of Rincon and University high schools on Wednesday morning.
The man accused of running a house of prostitution at a massage parlor on Tucson's northwest side has been sentenced to probation.
Night Court participants will be able to: quash a warrant, create an affordable payment plan, reinstate their driver's license, and schedule a new court date.
Sahuarita police officers arrived and learned that three men had entered the store and took a television set, the three were seen leaving the store and headed south in a tan Chevy truck, according to a SPD news release.
It took two suspect just two minutes to load two bags full of cigarettes and alcohol and run from the Circle K at 3065 South Kinney Road, and the Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating them.
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
The offer, made last Friday, received scalding criticism from the party's liberal activist base that Democrats had given up too easily in reopening the government without more concrete promises on immigration.
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
