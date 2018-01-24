Rincon HS to see extra security, but threat deemed not credible

Tucson Unified School District security and Tucson Police Department are investigating a social media threat that is said to involve Rincon High School.

According to a Facebook post on the district’s page, the threat was deemed not credible.

However, there will be extra security around the shared campus of Rincon and University high schools, 421 N. Arcadia Avenue, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, for everyone’s safety.

The post doesn't go into what exactly the threat said but states that security and police said no evidence has been found to connect the posting to any Tucson Unified school.

Extra security will be at Rincon High School this morning after a threat on social media. Police and the district have deemed the threat not credible. This is what the district posted on Facebook #tucson pic.twitter.com/7u9kpJNRF5 — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) January 24, 2018

School staff sent an email out Tuesday night, Jan. 23, to parents and they're making follow up calls Wednesday morning.

