Tucson store among more than 180 to be closed by Toys R Us

Toys ‘R’ Us plans to close as many as 182 outlets across the country in early 2018. Included among those closures, according to bankruptcy documents, is one Tucson store and five others in Arizona.

Court approval is needed for the closures, which CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter to customers would begin in early February with most scheduled to be completed by mid-April 2018.

The Arizona stores listed as part of the closure include one in Tucson, two in Scottsdale, one in Paradise Valley, one in Mesa and one in Yuma.

ToysRUs - Store Closing Motion by Tucson News Now on Scribd

