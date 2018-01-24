UPDATE: Girl wounded in apparent shooting; authorities reopen Valencia Road near D-M

Authorities briefly closed East Valencia Road east of South Wilmot Road on Wednesday, Jan. 24, to investigate an apparent drive-by shooting.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl was wounded in the incident south of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. She drove herself to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The suspect remains on the loose.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

