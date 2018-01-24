UPDATE: Girl wounded in apparent shooting; authorities reopen Valencia Road near D-M

Eastbound lanes of I-10 were reopened shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl was wounded in the incident south of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
The new ordinance would go into effect on Feb. 1, there will be a 30-day grace period where drivers who are pulled over will only receive a warning. After that drivers who violate the ordinance will be ticketed.
Following a record number of pedestrian deaths in 2017, the city is planning to add another 13 HAWK lights scattered around Tucson.
A news release from the Northwest Fire District said a passenger car and two tractor-trailers were involved. The driver of the car and one of the truck drivers were not injured. The driver of the second truck was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
