Pet Pals: Meet Andie - Tucson News Now

Pet Pals: Meet Andie

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
Connect
Andie (Source: KOLD News 13) Andie (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is Andie.

This beautiful, sweet girl has spent more than half her life in the shelter. She really needs your help to find a forever family.

This 1-year-old pup loves toys and treats. She also already knows sit and stay. She would do well with an active family.

If you'd like to take Andie home call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

You can also visit their main campus at 3450 N. Kelvin Boulevard or visit their website at www.hssaz.org.

