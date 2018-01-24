Pet Pals: Meet Andie

Andie is a 1-year-old pup who loves toys and treats. She also already knows sit and stay. She would do well with an active family.
The Animals Benefit Clubs of Arizona needs your help to save a dog who is fighting for her life, battling valley fever that went untreated for more than a year.
Archibald is 105 pounds of love. He is a 5-year-old sweetheart looking for a loving home.
This dog is 'lucky' to be alive after border agents found him wandering with a bullet in his jaw in southern Arizona
A Michigan couple is fighting to keep four potbelly pigs in their home. City officials say the 150-pound pigs are livestock and not allowed in city limits, but the couple is arguing their case in court, saying their pigs are much more than just livestock.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.
The big cat used to roam most every state east of the Mississippi River, from the Canadian border and as far south as South Carolina and parts of Tennessee.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.
