Former UA standout Hoffman elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Trevor Hoffman, who played at the University of Arizona from 1988-89, spent 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers. (Source: Djh57 / flickr)

The third time was the charm for former University of Arizona standout Trevor Hoffman.

Hoffman was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 24, along with Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero and Jim Thome.

The 2018 class will be inducted in Cooperstown July 29th.

Hoffman fell five votes short last year, when Jeff Bagwell, Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected.

Hoffman was making his third appearances and was bidding to become only the sixth pitcher in the Hall who was primarily a reliever, after Hoyt Wilhelm (1985), Rollie Fingers (1992), Dennis Eckersley (2004), Bruce Sutter (2006) and Goose Gossage (2008). Relievers and DHs get a boost when Mariano Rivera becomes eligible next year and David Ortiz in 2022.

Hoffman's 601 saves trail only Rivera's 652.

Edgar Martinez was expected to make it after rocketing up the Hall of Fame ballot in recent years but he did not.

Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds were both tracking at 64.2 percent in the sixth ballot appearance for each. That is up about 4 percent from their vote-tracker percentage last year, when Clemens finished at 54.1 percent and Bonds at 53.8.

A seven-time All-Star, Martinez was a designated hitter in 1,412 of 2,055 career regular-season games. During an 18-season big league career spent entirely with Seattle, he won two AL batting titles, earned seven All-Star selections and finished with a .312 average and 309 homers.

Paul Molitor, elected to the Hall in 2004, was a DH in 1,174 of 2,683 games. Thomas DHed in 1,310 of 2,322.

Jones and Thome would raise to 54 the total of players elected in their first year of eligibility. An eight-time All-Star, Jones won the 1999 NL MVP and the 2008 NL batting title. He batted .303 with 2,726 hits and 468 home runs in 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Thome was a five-time All-Star who hit 612 home runs, eighth on the career list, over 22 seasons.

Guerrero was a nine-time All-Star and the 2004 AL MVP with the Anaheim Angels. He hit .318 with 449 homers and 1,496 RBIs in 16 big league seasons.

Roy Halladay also will be on the 2019 ballot. The retired pitcher died Nov. 7 at age 40 when a plane he was piloting crashed off Florida.

Voters must have been members of the BBWAA for 10 consecutive years and their ballots were due Dec. 31. Anyone elected will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 29 along with pitcher Jack Morris and shortstop Alan Trammell, who were voted in last month by the Hall's Modern Era committee, which considered former players and executives whose contributions to baseball were most significant from 1970-87.

