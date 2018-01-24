PCSD searching for suspect in theft of cigarettes, cash from a convenience store

Detectives from the Robbery/Assault Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect in a December theft at an Express Stop convenience store at 3535 East Irvington Road.

According to a PCSD release deputies arrived just after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 to the Express Stop and learned that a male suspect had entered the store and asked to buy cigarettes. As the clerk was ringing up the purchase, the suspect jumped the counter and grabbed several cartons of cigarettes and cash, then ran out of the store.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 with a thin build and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white hat, gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or those who would like to remain anonymous can submit their tip by text, phone or online by going to www.88CRIME.org.

