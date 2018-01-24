Tucson homeless count underway - Tucson News Now

Tucson homeless count underway

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It was an early start for 200 volunteers Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, as they hit 44 different areas of Tucson where homeless people camp out, as part of the annual Tucson homeless street count.

The volunteers armed with a packet of questions to ask the homeless hit the streets. These volunteers went to underpasses, washes and parks around Pima County.

The purpose of the packet was to get a better understanding of the homeless in the community. It also helps with federal funding for the community when it comes to housing for the homeless.

Something new for the homeless street count this year, extra help. They had volunteers go with the group that could start the process of filling out paperwork, to get some of those living on the street into housing if they wanted to.

Interested in volunteering with the annual homeless street count, click the following link: https://www.grmtucson.com/volunteer.html

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Solar industry in flux after President's tariff

    Solar industry in flux after President's tariff

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 8:25 PM EST2018-01-25 01:25:36 GMT

    While the President says the move will bring jobs back to the U.S., the Solar Energy Industries Association says it will cost 23,000 jobs in 2018. The industry employs 260,000 workers in the U.S.

    While the President says the move will bring jobs back to the U.S., the Solar Energy Industries Association says it will cost 23,000 jobs in 2018. The industry employs 260,000 workers in the U.S.

  • breaking

    Crash closes Valencia between Midvale, Mission

    Crash closes Valencia between Midvale, Mission

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 8:11 PM EST2018-01-25 01:11:13 GMT
    Crash closes Valencia (Source: Google Maps)Crash closes Valencia (Source: Google Maps)

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.  

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.  

  • Former UA standout Hoffman elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

    Former UA standout Hoffman elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 5:38 PM EST2018-01-24 22:38:58 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:46 PM EST2018-01-25 00:46:59 GMT
    Trevor Hoffman, who played at the University of Arizona from 1988-89, spent 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers. (Source: Djh57 / flickr)Trevor Hoffman, who played at the University of Arizona from 1988-89, spent 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers. (Source: Djh57 / flickr)

    Trevor Hoffman, who played at the University of Arizona from 1988-89, spent 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers.

    Trevor Hoffman, who played at the University of Arizona from 1988-89, spent 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers.

    •   
Powered by Frankly