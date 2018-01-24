Tucson homeless count underway

While the President says the move will bring jobs back to the U.S., the Solar Energy Industries Association says it will cost 23,000 jobs in 2018. The industry employs 260,000 workers in the U.S.
While the President says the move will bring jobs back to the U.S., the Solar Energy Industries Association says it will cost 23,000 jobs in 2018. The industry employs 260,000 workers in the U.S.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
Trevor Hoffman, who played at the University of Arizona from 1988-89, spent 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers.
Trevor Hoffman, who played at the University of Arizona from 1988-89, spent 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers.
It was an early start for 200 volunteers this morning, as they hit 44 different areas of Tucson where homeless people camp out. It is all part of the annual Tucson homeless street count.
It was an early start for 200 volunteers this morning, as they hit 44 different areas of Tucson where homeless people camp out. It is all part of the annual Tucson homeless street count.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 24, Pima Animal Care Center delivered the surprise of a lifetime to the 15-year-old girl who rescued a dog hanging from a tree the week prior – her new foster pet, Hercules.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 24, Pima Animal Care Center delivered the surprise of a lifetime to the 15-year-old girl who rescued a dog hanging from a tree the week prior – her new foster pet, Hercules.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used Friday.
A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used Friday.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.