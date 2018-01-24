Tucson homeless count underway

It was an early start for 200 volunteers Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, as they hit 44 different areas of Tucson where homeless people camp out, as part of the annual Tucson homeless street count.

The volunteers armed with a packet of questions to ask the homeless hit the streets. These volunteers went to underpasses, washes and parks around Pima County.

The purpose of the packet was to get a better understanding of the homeless in the community. It also helps with federal funding for the community when it comes to housing for the homeless.

Something new for the homeless street count this year, extra help. They had volunteers go with the group that could start the process of filling out paperwork, to get some of those living on the street into housing if they wanted to.

