Water Wise to receive first Environmental Merit Award

The City’s Environmental Affairs Commission has selected Water Wise, a program of the University of Arizona Cochise County Cooperative Extension, as the first recipient of its Environmental Merit Award.

“Water Wise was selected in recognition of the program’s long track record of leveraging community outreach and local partnerships to enhance the conservation of water and other natural resources,” says Dennis Ehrenberger, chair of the commission’s Environmental Merit Award selection task force.

In 2017 alone, Water Wise had approximately 1,500 adult contacts and more than 10,000 youth contacts while participating in over 560 events, including classroom presentations, in the Sierra Vista area and Fort Huachuca, advocating water conservation.

Water Wise will receive its award at the Thursday, Jan. 25, City Council meeting at 5 p.m. in City Hall. The two runners up for the 2017 Environmental Merit Award are the Winterhaven Homeowners Association and Southwest Gas Corporation.

The Environmental Affairs Commission created the Environmental Merit Award to recognize individuals, businesses, service groups, or organizations that strive to meet or exceed the City of Sierra Vista’s environmental goals. Areas of interest include water conservation, environmental stewardship, and recycling.

Eligible award categories are: achievement in energy efficiency or conservation, achievement in water efficiency or conservation, renewable energy programs, and the ability to recycle materials for reuse.

Applications for the 2018 Environmental Merit Award will be accepted through June 30. For more information, or to download an application form, go to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and search for “Environmental Merit Award.”

