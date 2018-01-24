Marana district teachers earn National certification

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) announced that Kelly McGarity from Marana Middle School and Sarah Ross from Marana High School have received national certification.

“Attainment of National Board Certification is one of the most prestigious awards that a teacher can achieve,” said Dr. Carolyn Dumler, Marana school district Assistant Superintendent, in a news release. “We are incredibly proud of our teachers and recognize the extensive amount of work involved in this rigorous multi-year process. The Marana district is fortunate to have the highest quality of dedicated and passionate educators.”

McGarity, who is a Social Studies teacher at Marana Middle School, received national certification in Generalist/Middle Childhood, she has worked in the district since 2001.

Ross teaches Fine Arts/Choir at Marana High School and received certification in Music/Early Adolescence Through Young Adulthood, and has worked for MUSD since 2007.

National Board Certification is an advanced teaching credential in which teachers have met the profession’s highest standards and have the knowledge and skills necessary to advance student learning. Similar to certification in fields like medicine, National Board Certification is a rigorous, peer-reviewed process that ensures that Board-certified teachers have proven skills to advance student achievement.

To date, more than 110,000 teachers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia have achieved the profession’s gold standard for accomplished teaching, based on standards—created by teachers, for teachers—that define what teachers should know and be able to do to advance student learning.

Certification consists of four components: written assessment of content knowledge, reflection on student work samples, video and analysis of teaching practice, and documented impact and accomplishments as a teaching professional. Through this structured process, teachers expand and refine their content knowledge and pedagogy. The outcome is more powerful teaching that improves student achievement and reflects college and career readiness.

