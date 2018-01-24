Combs Traditional Academy 4th graders creating their own circuits

Submitted by Ms. Zertuche, 4th Grade Teacher
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
The fabulous fourth graders of Combs Traditional Academy have been learning about magnets, electromagnets, and circuits as part of their Science curriculum. They created their own circuits using wire, a battery, lights, and some tape!
These hard working students continue learning about fractions and decimals in Math. They have been identifying main idea and details in various texts. Students use those details to draw inferences from the text.
